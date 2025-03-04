Chairman Senate Gilani pays tribute to Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani for his matchless services

Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday said that Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani, made remarkable contributions to the region's progress and prosperity which could not be forgotten

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday said that Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani, made remarkable contributions to the region's progress and prosperity which could not be forgotten.

He expressed these views while addressing a gathering on the 47th death anniversary of his father at the shrine of Hazrat Musa Pak in Multan.

He highlighted that his father used to host Iftar for his friends every third of Ramzan and dedicated it to Hazrat Bibi Fatima (RA).

He recalled that during his tenure as Minister of Health, his father significantly contributed to the well-being of the people of Multan. “His services in politics, society, and education are unmatched. Institutions like Gilani Law College, Wilayat Hussain Islamia College, Alamdar Hussain College, and Islamia High Schools stand as a testament to his vision,” Gilani said.

He further mentioned that the foundation of Anjuman Islamia Multan, along with his brothers, was a historic step towards promoting education.

Gilani emphasized that this legacy continued, adding that when he served as Prime Minister, he launched several development projects for South Punjab, particularly Multan.

He also visited the site of the under-construction Cadet College in Multan, calling it his initiative and a "game-changer" for addressing the region’s educational needs.

The event was attended by Sajjada Nasheen of Dargah Musa Pak Shaheed, Pir Abu Al-Hasan Gilani, MNAs Syed Ali Musa Gilani, Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, Syed Ali Qasim Gilani, Syed Abdul Sami Gilani, MPA Syed Ali Haider Gilani, religious scholars, political and social figures, party workers, and a large number of people.

In conclusion, Pir Abu Al-Hasan Gilani led a collective prayer for the soul of Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani.