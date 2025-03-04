- Home
- Pakistan
- Chairman Senate Gilani pays tribute to Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani for his matchless services
Chairman Senate Gilani Pays Tribute To Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani For His Matchless Services
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 10:08 PM
Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday said that Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani, made remarkable contributions to the region's progress and prosperity which could not be forgotten
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday said that Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani, made remarkable contributions to the region's progress and prosperity which could not be forgotten.
He expressed these views while addressing a gathering on the 47th death anniversary of his father at the shrine of Hazrat Musa Pak in Multan.
He highlighted that his father used to host Iftar for his friends every third of Ramzan and dedicated it to Hazrat Bibi Fatima (RA).
He recalled that during his tenure as Minister of Health, his father significantly contributed to the well-being of the people of Multan. “His services in politics, society, and education are unmatched. Institutions like Gilani Law College, Wilayat Hussain Islamia College, Alamdar Hussain College, and Islamia High Schools stand as a testament to his vision,” Gilani said.
He further mentioned that the foundation of Anjuman Islamia Multan, along with his brothers, was a historic step towards promoting education.
Gilani emphasized that this legacy continued, adding that when he served as Prime Minister, he launched several development projects for South Punjab, particularly Multan.
He also visited the site of the under-construction Cadet College in Multan, calling it his initiative and a "game-changer" for addressing the region’s educational needs.
The event was attended by Sajjada Nasheen of Dargah Musa Pak Shaheed, Pir Abu Al-Hasan Gilani, MNAs Syed Ali Musa Gilani, Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, Syed Ali Qasim Gilani, Syed Abdul Sami Gilani, MPA Syed Ali Haider Gilani, religious scholars, political and social figures, party workers, and a large number of people.
In conclusion, Pir Abu Al-Hasan Gilani led a collective prayer for the soul of Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo
UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit financial flows
Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Cha ..
Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in double murder case
Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transform national broadcaster PTV
Chairman Senate Gilani pays tribute to Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani for his match ..
Amjad Pervaiz appointed as advocate general Punjab
PTA, Huawei sgn MoU at GSMA Barcelona to strengthen Cybersecurity in Pakistan
Mayor calls on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
DC starts monitoring of Ramazan Negahban Package
Commissioner directs to ensure delivery of essential items at notified rates
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
38 shopkeepers fined for Overpricing7 minutes ago
-
Four additional LHC judges to take oath on Mar 53 minutes ago
-
Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in double murder case3 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transform national broadcaster PTV3 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate Gilani pays tribute to Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani for his matchless services3 minutes ago
-
Amjad Pervaiz appointed as advocate general Punjab3 minutes ago
-
PMYP to start National Youth Employment Plan3 minutes ago
-
Secretary HDA serves notices to absentee staff1 hour ago
-
Mayor calls on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari1 hour ago
-
DC starts monitoring of Ramazan Negahban Package1 hour ago
-
Commissioner directs to ensure delivery of essential items at notified rates1 hour ago
-
Kitchen Gardening event held1 hour ago