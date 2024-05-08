Open Menu

Chairman Senate Gilani Promises Increase In Funds For South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Former Prime Minister and Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday said that funds for uplift of south Punjab would be increased with collaboration of provincial and Federal governments.

He said this while talking to different delegations at South Punjab Secretariat. Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza expressed that his efforts for the development of the region were evident to all.

“We endeavor to secure definite additions in the budget for development funds for South Punjab in coordination with the federal and provincial governments, so that the sense of deprivation among the people can be eliminated”, he remarked.

The delegations, led by prominent figures including former Adviser to the Chief Minister of Punjab Malik Ishaaq Bucha, Haji Liaqat Bosan, Rana Ashique Noon, and Malik Aslam Mengana, also hailed the role of Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani for the development of the region. They acknowledged that the Gilani family had always prioritized the welfare of Multan city and its people by making practical efforts without any political affiliations.

Director Hajj Rehan Khokhar briefed the Senate Chairman on Hajj flights operations during another meeting. The Chairman Senate directed the Director of Hajj to ensure provision of the best possible facilities to the pilgrims during Hajj operations.

