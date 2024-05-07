Open Menu

Chairman Senate Gilani Vows To Continue Mission Of Masses Services

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Chairman Senate Gilani vows to continue mission of masses services

Elegations from different parts of Multan called on Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani at the local circuit house here Tuesday and felicitated him on being elected as Chairman of Senate of Pakistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Delegations from different parts of Multan called on Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani at the local circuit house here Tuesday and felicitated him on being elected as Chairman of Senate of Pakistan.

Different delegations including those representing Housing Societies, Private Schools Association besides others led by notables including Babar Shah, Habib ur Rehman Sanghera, Husnain Abbas, Dr Sattar, Fareed Khan Bangash, Imtaiz Khan, AD Khan, Malik Riaz were present at the circuit house.

They apprised the chairman Senate of their problems and sought his help to get these resolved.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on the occasion that he and his forefathers had always served the people wholeheartedly with specific thrust on education and health and added that the Gillani family enjoyed strong political, educational and spiritual relationships with the people.

He pledged to continue to serve the masses in future too and promised to resolve problems of the people. The delegates acknowledged the matchless services rendered by the Gilani family for the area in varied sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Senate Education Malik Riaz Family From Housing

Recent Stories

President for dialogue with all political forces i ..

President for dialogue with all political forces in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case

Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case

2 minutes ago
 RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center ..

RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Nokkundi

4 minutes ago
 Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire ami ..

Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire amid CNG filling

2 minutes ago
 Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punja ..

Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority

2 minutes ago
 Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel assumes charge as Gove ..

Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel assumes charge as Governor Balochistan

2 minutes ago
PITHM organizes counselling session

PITHM organizes counselling session

2 minutes ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special In ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal leaves f ..

2 minutes ago
 Defence Minister vows to punish perpetrators of Ma ..

Defence Minister vows to punish perpetrators of May 9 incident

2 minutes ago
 AJK High Court orders Govt to legislate on electri ..

AJK High Court orders Govt to legislate on electricity taxes

2 minutes ago
 Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: ..

Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: In the Light of Iqbal's Though ..

9 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism

Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan