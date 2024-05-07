Chairman Senate Gilani vows to continue mission of masses services

Elegations from different parts of Multan called on Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani at the local circuit house here Tuesday and felicitated him on being elected as Chairman of Senate of Pakistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Delegations from different parts of Multan called on Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani at the local circuit house here Tuesday and felicitated him on being elected as Chairman of Senate of Pakistan.

Different delegations including those representing Housing Societies, Private Schools Association besides others led by notables including Babar Shah, Habib ur Rehman Sanghera, Husnain Abbas, Dr Sattar, Fareed Khan Bangash, Imtaiz Khan, AD Khan, Malik Riaz were present at the circuit house.

They apprised the chairman Senate of their problems and sought his help to get these resolved.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on the occasion that he and his forefathers had always served the people wholeheartedly with specific thrust on education and health and added that the Gillani family enjoyed strong political, educational and spiritual relationships with the people.

He pledged to continue to serve the masses in future too and promised to resolve problems of the people. The delegates acknowledged the matchless services rendered by the Gilani family for the area in varied sector.