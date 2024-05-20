Open Menu

Chairman Senate Grieved At Iranian President, FM Martyrdom In Heli Crash

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Senate Chairman, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, on Monday, expressed deep grief and condolences on the martyrdom of Iranian President, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister (FM) Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.

He extended his condolences to the families of the Iranian President, FM, and other officials who were martyred in a helicopter crash.

In a statement issued here, Chairman Senate noted that upon hearing about the martyrdom of the Iranian President, the FM, and other officials, he felt deep sorrow and grief.

The entire Pakistani nation is saddened by their martyrdom in the crash he said, adding that in these difficult times, Pakistan and its people stood with the Iranian government and the people.

The martyrdom of the Iranian President and other Iranian government officials is a great tragedy for the Muslim Ummah, he concluded.

APP/mjk

