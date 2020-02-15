UrduPoint.com
Chairman Senate Grieved Over Sad Demise Of Naeem Ul Haque

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 11:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday expressed grief over the sad demise of Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haque.

In a statement, the chairman senate said Naeem ul Haque was a good man. His services and struggle for the country would always be remembered.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant him high ranks in Jannah.

