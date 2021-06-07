UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Senate Grieves Over Ghotki's Train Tragedy

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

Chairman Senate grieves over Ghotki's train tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the Ghotki Train accident.

"Precious lives are lost due to the accident which is very unfortunate", he said.

The Senate Chairman prayed for the forgiveness of those died in the accident and said that he shared the grief of the bereaved families.

He prayed for speedy recovery of the injured and issued instructions to provide all possible facilities to the injured.

Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, leader of the house in the Senate, Dr Shehzad Waseem, leader of the Opposition, in the Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic train accident.

They offered condolences and prayed for grant of patience to the mourners.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Senate Died Ghotki Afridi All Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

'Would love to take wickets of Kohli, Morgan and B ..

32 minutes ago

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching prac ..

55 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.21 a barrel F ..

1 hour ago

S&amp;P assigns ‘AA-’ issuer rating to Emirate ..

1 hour ago

Hania Aamir expresses heart-touching note after be ..

2 hours ago

All public, private educational institutions reope ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.