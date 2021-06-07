ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the Ghotki Train accident.

"Precious lives are lost due to the accident which is very unfortunate", he said.

The Senate Chairman prayed for the forgiveness of those died in the accident and said that he shared the grief of the bereaved families.

He prayed for speedy recovery of the injured and issued instructions to provide all possible facilities to the injured.

Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, leader of the house in the Senate, Dr Shehzad Waseem, leader of the Opposition, in the Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic train accident.

They offered condolences and prayed for grant of patience to the mourners.