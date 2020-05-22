Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the PIA plane crash in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the PIA plane crash in Karachi.

In their separate condolence messages to the bereaved families, they said it was a national tragedy and entire nation stood with them in this hour of grief.

They prayed for the rest of departed souls in eternal peace and speedy recovery of the injured.

They also directed the concerned authorities to provide best medical facilities to the injured.