Chairman Senate Honored With Prestigious Paul Harris Fellow Award
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 09:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) In recognition of the outstanding commitment to humanitarian values, public service and the Rotary International motto of “Service Above Self,” Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani was conferred the Paul Harris Fellow (PHF) Award in a distinguished ceremony held at Gilani House.
The event was marked by a gathering of prominent dignitaries, civil society members and political figures. Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Ali Haider Gilani also graced the occasion. The award was formally presented by Mian Salman Mubarak, who has been nominated as District Governor-Elect of Rotary International. The PHF Medal was bestowed upon Chairman Senate in recognition of his significant contributions to promoting goodwill, peace and humanitarian service.
Zafar Ali Anjum, Chairman of the HSM Group, presented the official Paul Harris Fellow certificate to the honorable Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani. A distinguished delegation including Dr. Iraj Fareed, veteran journalist Sajid Hussain Bukhari and Muhammad Sadiq were also present to honor the occasion.
The Paul Harris Fellow Award, Rotary’s highest individual honor, has previously been awarded to global luminaries such as the former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Russian President Boris Yeltsin, UN Secretary General Javier Pérez de Cuéllar and Kofi Annan, as well as iconic humanitarians like Mother Teresa, Pope John Paul II and Dr. Jonas Salk, inventor of the polio vaccine.
Chairman Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani now holds the distinction of being the first Pakistani Chairman Senate and former Prime Minister to receive this globally prestigious honor, adding yet another milestone to his legacy of public service.
On the same occasion, Mian Salman Mubarak, trustee of the Trust for Malnutrition and Stunted Growth (TMSG), also presented a special award on behalf of the organization to Chairman Senate in acknowledgment of his continued support for child health and nutritional initiatives.
The event concluded with heartfelt appreciation from the attendees, marking it as a moment of pride for the Gilani family, the city of Multan and Pakistan at large.
Recent Stories
UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi
Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..
BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..
National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..
Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..
Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..
Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..
ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member
Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours
Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Chairman attends Qul-Khawani of late Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani6 seconds ago
-
CDA to use drones, Google Earth surveillance for anti-encroachment drive9 seconds ago
-
Chairman Senate honored with prestigious Paul Harris Fellow Award16 seconds ago
-
PTI should prioritize national interest over personal agendas: Minister20 minutes ago
-
No compromise on Shahi Katha, demolition of legal business and shops, SCCI, BF declares30 minutes ago
-
Police officers visit FPC to strengthen ties40 minutes ago
-
MDCAT 2025: Registration schedule released40 minutes ago
-
PM hails increase in exports, remittances40 minutes ago
-
Sardar Ghulam Abbas, Raja Riaz call on PM40 minutes ago
-
Delegation of revenue officers from KP, Gilgit Baltistan visits LDA head office40 minutes ago
-
Zakat fund estimated at Rs 3.26bn for FY 2025-26: Chairman40 minutes ago
-
60 held in 439 search, sweep operations across Punjab50 minutes ago