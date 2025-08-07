Chairman Senate honored with prestigious Paul Harris Fellow Award

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) In recognition of the outstanding commitment to humanitarian values, public service and the Rotary International motto of “Service Above Self,” Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani was conferred the Paul Harris Fellow (PHF) Award in a distinguished ceremony held at Gilani House.

The event was marked by a gathering of prominent dignitaries, civil society members and political figures. Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Ali Haider Gilani also graced the occasion. The award was formally presented by Mian Salman Mubarak, who has been nominated as District Governor-Elect of Rotary International. The PHF Medal was bestowed upon Chairman Senate in recognition of his significant contributions to promoting goodwill, peace and humanitarian service.

Zafar Ali Anjum, Chairman of the HSM Group, presented the official Paul Harris Fellow certificate to the honorable Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani. A distinguished delegation including Dr. Iraj Fareed, veteran journalist Sajid Hussain Bukhari and Muhammad Sadiq were also present to honor the occasion.

The Paul Harris Fellow Award, Rotary’s highest individual honor, has previously been awarded to global luminaries such as the former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Russian President Boris Yeltsin, UN Secretary General Javier Pérez de Cuéllar and Kofi Annan, as well as iconic humanitarians like Mother Teresa, Pope John Paul II and Dr. Jonas Salk, inventor of the polio vaccine.

Chairman Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani now holds the distinction of being the first Pakistani Chairman Senate and former Prime Minister to receive this globally prestigious honor, adding yet another milestone to his legacy of public service.

On the same occasion, Mian Salman Mubarak, trustee of the Trust for Malnutrition and Stunted Growth (TMSG), also presented a special award on behalf of the organization to Chairman Senate in acknowledgment of his continued support for child health and nutritional initiatives.

The event concluded with heartfelt appreciation from the attendees, marking it as a moment of pride for the Gilani family, the city of Multan and Pakistan at large.