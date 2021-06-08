Chairman Senate hosts luncheon in honor of outgoing PRA members

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday hosted a lunch at the Parliament House in honor of the outgoing members of the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) executive body

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Senator Faisal Javed and Secretary Senate Muhammad Qasim Samad Khan also participated, said a press release.

The Chairman Senate said that the integrity and national security of Pakistan is paramount and PRA is a part of Parliament which has become a dynamic organization and serve as an asset to the House.

Regarding the problems of journalists, the Chairman Senate said that they are aware of the problems faced by the journalists and appropriate steps are being taken to solve these problems.

The role of journalism, he said, is the success of any developed country which cannot be denied.

The Chairman Senate paid rich tributes to the outgoing members of the PRA Executive Body for their outstanding services.

He observed that PRA has emerged as a vibrant bridge between the parliament and the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser congratulated the Executive Body of the Parliamentary Reporters Association on its successful completion of its term.

The former president and his entire team deserve congratulations on the dynamic role which they have played.

He said that the National Assembly Secretariat is ready to provide assistance to PRAs through PIPS where regular courses, seminars, workshops can be conducted.

Senior journalist and columnist Hafiz Tahir Khalil, President PRA Bahzad Saleemi and Siddique Sajid also addressed on the occasion.