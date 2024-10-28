Chairman Senate hosts Russian Delegation led by Valentina Matvienko - Strengthening Bilateral Ties

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 07:05 PM
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan on Monday hosted Russian Delegation led by Valentina Matvienko here at the Parliament House
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) In a significant diplomatic engagement, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan on Monday hosted Russian Delegation led by Valentina Matvienko here at the Parliament House.
During this noteworthy event, Valentina Matvienko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Federation, called on the Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.
Gilani extended a warm welcome to Valentina, as they marked the 76th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia, a news release said.
The meeting underscored the evolution of bilateral ties since 1948, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of ongoing cooperation in defense, economic infrastructure, and energy sectors. Gilani recalled his previous discussions with President Vladimir Putin, noting the constructive exchanges aimed at enhancing collaboration.
Gilani lauded Russia's contributions to Pakistan's oil and gas industries and infrastructure development, including significant projects like the Pakistan Steel Mills and Guddu Thermal Power Station.
He acknowledged the recent momentum in bilateral relations, catalyzed by high-level meetings, particularly between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Putin at the SCO summit, which focused on energy cooperation and trade initiatives.
The dialogue highlighted the achievement of surpassing $1 billion in bilateral trade in 2023, with an emphasis on maintaining this positive trajectory. Key initiatives such as the North-South Transport Corridor were discussed, positioning Pakistan as a vital gateway to global markets.
Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani stressed the importance of direct business ties and the need for timely execution of projects under the Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific Cooperation.
During the meeting, the Chairman Senate conveyed to Russian counterpart that Pakistan seeks Russian support to secure BRICS membership.
Valentina Matvienko responded that they treat the interest of Pakistan to deepen its cooperation with BRICS with due attention and support this interest.
Both nations reiterated their commitment to regional security, particularly in addressing illicit drug trafficking through joint initiatives.
Gilani acknowledged the role of cultural diplomacy in fostering bilateral relations, referencing the awarding of the Pushkin Medal to a Pakistani literary figure in 2017 as a symbol of shared values and collaboration.
As the delegation concluded their discussions, both sides expressed a commitment to furthering parliamentary exchanges and regional cooperation, with a focus on stability. The meeting exemplified a continued effort to strengthen ties, ensuring mutual benefit in various sectors for years to come.
Fostering Stronger ties the Senate of Pakistan and Federation Council of Russia Federation signed historic MoU followed by notable statements signifying new chapter in Pakistan- Russian relations.
“This signing heralds a new era in Pakistan-Russia relations, rooted in mutual respect and shared objectives”, stated the Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in his momentous statement for bilateral relations.
The Honourable dignitary also expressed her satisfaction on growing bilateral ties,while underscoring that there was ample scope for exploring avenues to deepen these historic relations.
In closing, the Chairman Senate expressed profound appreciation for Matvienko’s contributions, which encapsulate the enduring spirit of friendship and collaboration between Pakistan and Russia. As both nations look toward the future, this visit is expected to solidify inter-parliamentary ties and foster a robust bilateral partnership in the years to come.
