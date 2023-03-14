UrduPoint.com

Chairman Senate Inaugurates Photo Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Chairman Senate inaugurates photo exhibition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani inaugurated a photo exhibition commemorating the Golden Jubilee of the Senate which beautifully showcases the rich history of the Upper House of the Parliament.

In addition to the exhibition, Chairman Senate Sanjrani also unveiled the Senate Golden Jubilee Theme Song, which is a testament to the Senate's contribution to the democratic process in Pakistan.

To further mark this special occasion, Chairman Senate Sanjrani announced the issuance of a commemorative coin and postal stamp. These will serve as lasting reminders of the Senate's 50-year journey and its important role in the country's political landscape.

Lastly, Chairman Senate Sanjrani planted a sapling in the yard of the Parliament House Building. This act represents the Senate's commitment to nurturing and growing democracy in Pakistan.

Chairman Senate while talking to media personnel remarked that today marks a significant milestone in the history of our nation. The Upper House of the Parliament has successfully completed 50 years of its remarkable journey.

During this span of five decades, the Senate of Pakistan has emerged as a compelling forum, representing not only all the provinces of the country but also the underdeveloped regions.

The Upper House has been instrumental in promoting the country's progress and prosperity, as well as serving as a channel for the ordinary citizens' voices, he addedChairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was accompanied by Former Deputy Chairman Senate, Jan Jamali, Minister of State for Law Senator Shahadat Awan, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, Senator Haji Hidayatullah and Secretary Senate, Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan.

