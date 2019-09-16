Chairman Senate invites parliamentarians to Kashmir moot

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has called upon legislators from across the country to participate in the National Parliamentarians' Conference on Kashmir

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has called upon legislators from across the country to participate in the National Parliamentarians' Conference on Kashmir.The conference is being organised by the Senate in Islamabad on September 18.

The Chairman Senate requested the political leadership from across the spectrum to come and express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and bring to the notice of the world the atrocities and inhumane conditions being faced by them under the oppressive fascist Modi regime.The aim of the conference is to send the voice of the Kashmiri people to the international community.