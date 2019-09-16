UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Senate Invites Parliamentarians To Kashmir Moot

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:27 PM

Chairman Senate invites parliamentarians to Kashmir moot

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has called upon legislators from across the country to participate in the National Parliamentarians' Conference on Kashmir

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th September, 2019) Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has called upon legislators from across the country to participate in the National Parliamentarians' Conference on Kashmir.The conference is being organised by the Senate in Islamabad on September 18.

The Chairman Senate requested the political leadership from across the spectrum to come and express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and bring to the notice of the world the atrocities and inhumane conditions being faced by them under the oppressive fascist Modi regime.The aim of the conference is to send the voice of the Kashmiri people to the international community.

Related Topics

Islamabad Senate World September From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

PARC , GFRI China arranges training programme of T ..

3 minutes ago

Bilawal summons senior PPP leaders' meeting tomorr ..

3 minutes ago

Indian Supreme Court orders Modi's govt. to restor ..

6 minutes ago

NETSOL to assist TEVTA in providing training facil ..

6 minutes ago

NAB arrests owners of Toyota Gujranwala Motors sho ..

6 minutes ago

Injured Elijah Manangoi pulls out of Doha Worlds

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.