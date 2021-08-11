UrduPoint.com

Chairman Senate Lays Foundation Stone Of Mashkel-Nokundi Highway In Chaghi

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 01:00 AM

Chairman Senate lays foundation stone of Mashkel-Nokundi Highway in Chaghi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani Tuesday laid the foundation stone of 103 km long Mashkel-Nokundi Highway and also inaugurated the Ghat Water Supply Scheme in Chagai.

Earlier, the Senate Chairman arrived at Dalbandin Airport, he was received by tribal elders, political figures and government officials.

After unveiling the project he was briefed by National Highway Authority (NHA) officials.

Addressing a public gathering in his hometown of Nokundi, Senate Chairman said the the Federal government would start a new era of development in the area by connecting Chaghi and Washuk districts with Gwadar.

Sadiq Sanjarani said the completion of these two projects, 198 km highway from Washuk to Gwadar and 103 km long Mashkel-Nokundi highway would usher a new era of development in the province which would also create employment opportunities.

Senate Chairman said another Rs. 5 billion would be allocated for Chaghi in the next Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

He said projects worth Rs. 20 billion were being started in Chaghi, including a world-class Mineral Research University in Nokundi.

He said funds would be ensured for 25-bed hospital and power supply projects in Mashkeel.

Chairman Senate said Iran has announced the opening of six trade corridors on Pak-Iran border with Balochistan, which would create more job opportunities in the province.. Good relations exist between Pakistan and Iran, he added.

