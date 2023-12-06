Chairman Senate leads delegation to Iraq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A high-profile delegation of Senators, headed by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, arrived in Baghdad, Iraq on Wednesday to have discussions on fostering collaboration on key regional issues.

The visit is aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iraq, said a news release issued here.

The delegation was warmly received by Mohammed Hussein Mohammed Bahr-aluloom, Undersecretary of the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with senior officials of the Iraqi Parliament.

During his stay in Iraq, Sadiq Sanjrani is scheduled to engage in meetings with senior Iraqi leadership and parliamentary heads including acting Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament.

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening diplomatic ties, fostering collaboration on key regional issues, and exploring avenues for mutual cooperation.

In addition to diplomatic engagements, the chairman would pay visits to Holy shrines situated in different parts of Iraq, underscoring the cultural and spiritual connections between the two nations.

This multifaceted visit underscores Pakistan's commitment to promoting peace, stability, and understanding in the region.