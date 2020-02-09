UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Senate Leaves For Quetta To Attend Funeral Prayer Of Mother Of Senator Bazai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 02:10 PM

Chairman Senate leaves for Quetta to attend funeral prayer of mother of Senator Bazai

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani left for Quetta on a one-day visit to attend the funeral prayer of mother of Senator Naseebullah Bazai from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), who passed away on Sunday.

In his condolence message, Chairman Senate expressed condolence with Naseebullah Bazai on the sad demise of his mother, said a news release.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Quetta Visit Sunday Prayer Family From Sad

Recent Stories

Coronavirus deaths in China reach 811

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

14 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

14 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.