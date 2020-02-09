Chairman Senate leaves for Quetta to attend funeral prayer of mother of Senator Bazai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani left for Quetta on a one-day visit to attend the funeral prayer of mother of Senator Naseebullah Bazai from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), who passed away on Sunday.

In his condolence message, Chairman Senate expressed condolence with Naseebullah Bazai on the sad demise of his mother, said a news release.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.