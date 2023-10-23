Open Menu

Chairman Senate Meets Chairman Of CPPC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Chairman Senate meets Chairman of CPPC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday met with Wang Huning, the Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The Chairman expressed his delight at the warm hospitality extended to his delegation and congratulated Mr. Wang Huning on his appointment as the Chairman of the CPPCC and the successful "Two Sessions" held earlier this year.

According to news release received here the Chairman emphasized the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, citing it as the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy, enjoying unanimous public and institutional support. Both nations pledged unwavering support for each other on key issues, including the "One China" policy and the South China Sea.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani commended the momentum of high-level exchanges and expressed gratitude for China's invitation to the Pakistan Prime Minister to the 3rd Belt and Road Forum.

He looked forward to President Xi Jinping's visit to Pakistan.

The Chairman highlighted the rich history of friendly exchanges between the CPPCC and the Senate of Pakistan and underscored Pakistan's support for China during the COVID-19 outbreak and legislative measures taken in Hong Kong.

The Chairman Senate expressed sincere appreciation for China's generous support for Pakistan's economic stability and development.

He emphasized the strategic significance of CPEC as the flagship of the Belt and Road Initiative and encouraged more Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan.

Chairman Senate stressed the importance of close communication in strengthening the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. He also extended a warm invitation to Mr. Wang Huning to visit Pakistan.

Mr. Wang Huning graciously accepted the invitation and mentioned that he would report the warm invitation to President Xi Jinping.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Prime Minister China Visit Road CPEC Hong Kong Xi Jinping Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Board, Advisory Council ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Board, Advisory Council discuss future strategy at Eng ..

37 minutes ago
 TDRA unveils ‘GovSign’ initiative

TDRA unveils ‘GovSign’ initiative

37 minutes ago
 PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus t ..

PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus to Pakistan’s economic growth

50 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop t ..

Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop to explore solutions for the ch ..

1 hour ago
 SC declares civilians'trial in military courts as ..

SC declares civilians'trial in military courts as unconstitutional

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host ‘Arab Health 2024’ in January

Dubai to host ‘Arab Health 2024’ in January

2 hours ago
IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $50 ..

IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $500M Project

2 hours ago
 GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between ..

GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between 2024 and 2025: Al Marri tells ..

3 hours ago
 Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking pr ..

Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking practical steps to promote bilat ..

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first a ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first against Afghanistan today

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister calls for capacity building of P ..

Interior Minister calls for capacity building of Police on scientific basis

4 hours ago
 Senate session to be convened this week to discuss ..

Senate session to be convened this week to discuss Palestine issue

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan