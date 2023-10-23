Chairman Senate meets Chairman of CPPC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday met with Wang Huning, the Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The Chairman expressed his delight at the warm hospitality extended to his delegation and congratulated Mr. Wang Huning on his appointment as the Chairman of the CPPCC and the successful "Two Sessions" held earlier this year.

According to news release received here the Chairman emphasized the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, citing it as the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy, enjoying unanimous public and institutional support. Both nations pledged unwavering support for each other on key issues, including the "One China" policy and the South China Sea.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani commended the momentum of high-level exchanges and expressed gratitude for China's invitation to the Pakistan Prime Minister to the 3rd Belt and Road Forum.

He looked forward to President Xi Jinping's visit to Pakistan.

The Chairman highlighted the rich history of friendly exchanges between the CPPCC and the Senate of Pakistan and underscored Pakistan's support for China during the COVID-19 outbreak and legislative measures taken in Hong Kong.

The Chairman Senate expressed sincere appreciation for China's generous support for Pakistan's economic stability and development.

He emphasized the strategic significance of CPEC as the flagship of the Belt and Road Initiative and encouraged more Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan.

Chairman Senate stressed the importance of close communication in strengthening the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. He also extended a warm invitation to Mr. Wang Huning to visit Pakistan.

Mr. Wang Huning graciously accepted the invitation and mentioned that he would report the warm invitation to President Xi Jinping.