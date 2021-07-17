UrduPoint.com
Chairman Senate Meets CM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 02:49 PM

A delegation of Senators led by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest, political situation and steps for increasing inter-provincial harmony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :-:A delegation of Senators led by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest, political situation and steps for increasing inter-provincial harmony.

Senators Abdul Qadir, Dilawar Khan and Sarfraz Bugti were among the delegation.

During the meeting, Sadiq Sanjrani praised the vision of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for presenting the best and people-friendly budget in Punjab.

He commended the district development package devised by the provincial government to ensure composite development in every area.

The delegation also thanked the Punjab government and the chief minister for extending cooperation in development projects for the progress in the Balochistan province.

The CM said that all parts of country was linked to each other and development of Balochistanwas in fact progress of Punjab. Pakistan can only move forward if all province including Punjabmade progress, he added.

