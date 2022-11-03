Chairman Senate meets CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday met with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest.

Sadiq Sanjrani appreciated the steps being taken by the provincial government for the welfare and betterment of the people.

The CM vowed to utilise all available resources to provide maximum relief to the common man.