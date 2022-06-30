UrduPoint.com

Chairman Senate Meets Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani met Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and discussed matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday

Senators Dilawar Khan from Mardan and Talha Mahmood were also present during the meeting.

Chairman Senate congratulated Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on assuming the office of Governor Punjab.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, speaking on the occasion, said development, prosperity and stability of the country are top priority of the present government. "Economically self-sufficient Pakistan is our destination for which the present leadership is using all its resources".

Governor underscored the need to strengthen the democratic institutions in order to make the country prosperous.

