Open Menu

Chairman Senate Meets President Of Italian Chamber Of Deputies

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 07:27 PM

Chairman Senate meets President of Italian Chamber of Deputies

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday held a productive meeting with Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies (Speaker of the Lower House)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday held a productive meeting with Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies (Speaker of the Lower House).

During the meeting, Gilani highlighted the importance Pakistan places on its friendly relations with Italy, which are built on mutual trust and cooperation at multilateral forums.

He thanked Italy for its principled support within the European Parliament, said a news release.

Both leaders appreciated the longstanding friendship between their countries and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening parliamentary cooperation and exchanges, viewing them as key to fostering people-to-people ties.

Gilani welcomed the recent visit of the Italian Interior Minister to Pakistan (6–7 May 2025) and noted the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Migration and Labor Mobility as a significant step forward.

He also briefed his Italian counterpart on the recent tensions with India, stating that Pakistan acted with restraint and in accordance with the UN Charter, defending itself responsibly.

On regional issues, the two sides exchanged views on Afghanistan. The Chairman said that Afghanistan is a brotherly country, and Pakistan wishes to see it stable, peaceful, and prosperous.

Speaker Fontana thanked the Chairman for the meeting and expressed interest in accepting the invitation extended by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for a bilateral visit to Pakistan.

He also underlined the importance of formalizing inter-parliamentary cooperation through an agreement between the two legislatures.

The meeting marked a significant step toward revitalizing high-level parliamentary engagement between Pakistan and Italy.

Both sides concluded the interaction by reaffirming their commitment to continued political and parliamentary dialogue.

Recent Stories

HBL PSL X playoffs begin from tomorrow

HBL PSL X playoffs begin from tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 COAS Gen Asim Munir promoted to rank of Field Mars ..

COAS Gen Asim Munir promoted to rank of Field Marshal

6 minutes ago
 Hajj 2025: Govt to provide outclass facilities to ..

Hajj 2025: Govt to provide outclass facilities to pilgrims in Mina: Dr Mirza Ali ..

1 minute ago
 Political parties, nation stand with army in respo ..

Political parties, nation stand with army in response to Indian aggression

1 minute ago
 Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq felici ..

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq felicitates Gen Asim Munir on being ..

1 minute ago
 Chairman Senate meets President of Italian Chamber ..

Chairman Senate meets President of Italian Chamber of Deputies

1 minute ago
Governor KP congratulates Gen Asim Munir on being ..

Governor KP congratulates Gen Asim Munir on being conferred Field Marshal rank

1 minute ago
 Meeting discuss challenges posed by illegal housin ..

Meeting discuss challenges posed by illegal housing societies

1 minute ago
 AIOU holds Seminar on “Drug Awareness”

AIOU holds Seminar on “Drug Awareness”

1 minute ago
 PA Speaker congratulates COAS General Asim Munir o ..

PA Speaker congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on elevation to Field Marshal

1 minute ago
 Competitive exams can change life with creative th ..

Competitive exams can change life with creative thinking: CSA DG

7 minutes ago
 Historic victory in Marka-e-Haq: Govt promotes COA ..

Historic victory in Marka-e-Haq: Govt promotes COAS to Field Marshal rank; retai ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan