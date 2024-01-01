Open Menu

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjran Refers 22 Bills To Relevant Committees

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2024 | 05:23 PM

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjran refers 22 bills to relevant committees

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjran on Monday referred a total of 22 private members' bills to the relevant committees for further deliberation and consultation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjran on Monday referred a total of 22 private members' bills to the relevant committees for further deliberation and consultation.

The bills referred to committees included, “The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024”, “The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Fatal Accidents (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The National Excellence Institute Bill, 2024”, “The Prevention and Control of Human Trafficking (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Guardians and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Service Tribunals (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The General Clauses (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2023”, “The Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Islamabad Capital Territory Watersides Safety Bill, 2023”, “The Higher education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2023”.

