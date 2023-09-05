Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani calls on Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday called on Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar here at Governor House

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday called on Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar here at Governor House.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including the latest political situation of the country, measures taken to protect public life and property and promotion of higher education in the province were discussed.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan said that practical steps should be taken at the public level to get rid of backwardness and remove the feeling of deprivation.

Both leaders have expressed their satisfaction that at present there are cordial relations between the center and the provinces, but more efforts are necessary to stabilize them.