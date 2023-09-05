Open Menu

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Calls On Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani calls on Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday called on Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar here at Governor House

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday called on Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar here at Governor House.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including the latest political situation of the country, measures taken to protect public life and property and promotion of higher education in the province were discussed.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan said that practical steps should be taken at the public level to get rid of backwardness and remove the feeling of deprivation.

Both leaders have expressed their satisfaction that at present there are cordial relations between the center and the provinces, but more efforts are necessary to stabilize them.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Governor Education Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Martyrs of PN heli incident laid to rest with full ..

Martyrs of PN heli incident laid to rest with full military honours

12 minutes ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slide

Oil prices jump, stocks slide

12 minutes ago
 IHC grants more time to Federation for comments in ..

IHC grants more time to Federation for comments in audio leak case

9 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses bail plea of Dr Yasmin Rashid

LHC dismisses bail plea of Dr Yasmin Rashid

9 minutes ago
 Armed robbers deprived man of Rs 2.5 m in DI Khan

Armed robbers deprived man of Rs 2.5 m in DI Khan

12 minutes ago
 RUDA provides clarity regarding Mandi project

RUDA provides clarity regarding Mandi project

9 minutes ago
CEO Nokia to visit Pakistan soon

CEO Nokia to visit Pakistan soon

12 minutes ago
 CS terms traders' cooperation essential in managin ..

CS terms traders' cooperation essential in managing sugar prices

9 minutes ago
 BTTN holds seminar titled 'Pakistan Defense Day'

BTTN holds seminar titled 'Pakistan Defense Day'

44 minutes ago
 222 power pilferers nabbed during August

222 power pilferers nabbed during August

44 minutes ago
 300 bags sugar seized from illegal hoarding

300 bags sugar seized from illegal hoarding

44 minutes ago
 Comprehensive strategy rolled out for economic upl ..

Comprehensive strategy rolled out for economic uplift: Minister

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan