Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani condemns terrorist attack in DI Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in the Dera Ismail Khan district that led to the tragic loss of three brave soldiers.

The Names of the martyrs, Shaheed Havaldar Muhammad Azhar Iqbal, Shaheed Naik Muhammad Asad, and Shaheed Jawan Muhammad Essa will always be remembered with honour and respect.

In expressing his deep condolences to the families of the martyrs, Sanjrani extended his support and solidarity with the armed forces in their tireless efforts to combat terrorism.

He reiterated that the security forces will take all necessary measures to eliminate the menace of terrorism from our land and ensure the safety of citizens.

The Chairman Senate emphasized that our nation's commitment to defeating terrorism remains unwavering, and we stand united in the fight against this evil.

This cowardly act of violence cannot weaken our resolve, and we will continue to work towards a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.