UrduPoint.com

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Condemns Terrorist Attack In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani condemns terrorist attack in DI Khan

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in the Dera Ismail Khan district that led to the tragic loss of three brave soldiers.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in the Dera Ismail Khan district that led to the tragic loss of three brave soldiers.

The Names of the martyrs, Shaheed Havaldar Muhammad Azhar Iqbal, Shaheed Naik Muhammad Asad, and Shaheed Jawan Muhammad Essa will always be remembered with honour and respect.

In expressing his deep condolences to the families of the martyrs, Sanjrani extended his support and solidarity with the armed forces in their tireless efforts to combat terrorism.

He reiterated that the security forces will take all necessary measures to eliminate the menace of terrorism from our land and ensure the safety of citizens.

The Chairman Senate emphasized that our nation's commitment to defeating terrorism remains unwavering, and we stand united in the fight against this evil.

This cowardly act of violence cannot weaken our resolve, and we will continue to work towards a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Senate Martyrs Shaheed Dera Ismail Khan All From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Russia, China Concerned About Japan's Plans to Dum ..

Russia, China Concerned About Japan's Plans to Dump Water From Fukushima NPP - S ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to realize dream of educated, de ..

Govt taking steps to realize dream of educated, developed Balochistan: Governor ..

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner chair meeting to review arrangements ..

Commissioner chair meeting to review arrangements of Ramazan

11 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

21 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches “04” unified inte ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches “04” unified interactive platform to link Dubai ..

22 minutes ago
 TikTok Trackers Found on Over 2 Dozen US State Gov ..

TikTok Trackers Found on Over 2 Dozen US State Government Websites - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.