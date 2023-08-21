Open Menu

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Condemns Quran Desecration In Hague

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday strongly condemned the recent distressing incident involving the desecration of the Holy Quran in The Hague

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday strongly condemned the recent distressing incident involving the desecration of the Holy Quran in The Hague.

The incident, characterized as an act of deliberate Islamophobia, has deeply affected the hearts of Muslims worldwide, undermining the shared pursuit of peaceful coexistence and interfaith harmony, Sanjrani said in a message issued by his office.

He emphasized the need to distinguish between freedom of expression and the incitement of hatred, particularly on religious grounds.

He highlighted that international law mandated the prevention of such deliberate provocations that erode mutual respect and breed discord among communities.

The chairman underscored the importance of recognizing March 15 as the United Nations' International Day to Combat Islamophobia, urging global efforts to cultivate an environment of tolerance, understanding, and compassion.

Chairman Senate's underscored Pakistan's commitment to fostering a world where diversity is celebrated, and religious sentiments are respected.

The condemnation echoed the sentiments of millions of Pakistanis and Muslims worldwide who seek to promote an atmosphere of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, he added.

