Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani condole death of former cricketer Abdul Qadir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former legendary cricketer and leg spinner Abdul Qadir.

Offering his heartfelt condolences in a message, Sanjrani prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant solace to the bereaved family.

The Chairman said that late Abdul Qadir proved his mettle in the field of cricket and also made name for the country.