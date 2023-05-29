Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani congratulates Erdogan on winning presidential election

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani extended his heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his resounding victory in the Trkiye presidential election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani extended his heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his resounding victory in the Trkiye presidential election.

In a statement on Monday, Sadiq Sanjrani expressed his profound admiration for President Erdogan's remarkable leadership and unwavering dedication to the progress and prosperity of T�rkiye.

He commended the T�rkiye people for their active participation in the democratic process, reaffirming their resolute trust in President Erdogan's visionary ideals for the nation.

The chairman underscored the profound and enduring bonds between Pakistan and T�rkiye, characterized by profound historical, cultural, and fraternal ties.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast commitment to supporting T�rkiye's ongoing development and success under President Erdogan's astute leadership.

Moreover, Chairman Senate emphasized the exemplary role of T�rkiye, under President Erdogan's sagacious guidance, in addressing global challenges, promoting regional stability, and fostering fruitful cooperation among nations. He expressed unwavering confidence that President Erdogan's re-election will further fortify T�rkiye's prominent standing as a key player on the international stage.

Chairman Sanjrani extended his heartfelt best wishes to President Erdogan and the T�rkiye people for a future defined by prosperity, serenity, and sustained progress.