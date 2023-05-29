UrduPoint.com

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Congratulates Erdogan On Winning Presidential Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 11:19 PM

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani congratulates Erdogan on winning presidential election

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani extended his heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his resounding victory in the Trkiye presidential election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani extended his heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his resounding victory in the Trkiye presidential election.

In a statement on Monday, Sadiq Sanjrani expressed his profound admiration for President Erdogan's remarkable leadership and unwavering dedication to the progress and prosperity of T�rkiye.

He commended the T�rkiye people for their active participation in the democratic process, reaffirming their resolute trust in President Erdogan's visionary ideals for the nation.

The chairman underscored the profound and enduring bonds between Pakistan and T�rkiye, characterized by profound historical, cultural, and fraternal ties.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast commitment to supporting T�rkiye's ongoing development and success under President Erdogan's astute leadership.

Moreover, Chairman Senate emphasized the exemplary role of T�rkiye, under President Erdogan's sagacious guidance, in addressing global challenges, promoting regional stability, and fostering fruitful cooperation among nations. He expressed unwavering confidence that President Erdogan's re-election will further fortify T�rkiye's prominent standing as a key player on the international stage.

Chairman Sanjrani extended his heartfelt best wishes to President Erdogan and the T�rkiye people for a future defined by prosperity, serenity, and sustained progress.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Resolute Progress Tayyip Erdogan Best Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

COAS General Syed Asim Munir visited Quetta Garris ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir visited Quetta Garrison

20 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed visits the Al-Futtaim Group’s ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed visits the Al-Futtaim Group’s headquarters

50 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chief Executive of ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chief Executive of Moorfields Eye Hospital

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police&#039;s Supreme Command Committee re ..

Sharjah Police&#039;s Supreme Command Committee reviews plans to enhance securit ..

50 minutes ago
 Second edition of Electric Vehicles Innovation Sum ..

Second edition of Electric Vehicles Innovation Summit launched in Abu Dhabi

50 minutes ago
 Imran cause of economic, political instability: Pr ..

Imran cause of economic, political instability: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.