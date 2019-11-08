Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expresses displeasure over absence of senior interior ministry officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday expressed displeasure over the absence of senior officials of interior ministry and directed that no officer less than grade BPS-20 of concerned departments would attend the session in future.

Taking notice of absence of senior officials of Interior Ministry, the Chairman directed for issuing show cause notice to Secretary Interior.

He also observed that the Secretary Interior often did not attend the meetings of standing committees.