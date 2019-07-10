Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani for strengthening PIPS

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said that Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) would be strengthened to enable it for provision of quality services to the lawmakers and working of the legislatures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said that Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) would be strengthened to enable it for provision of quality services to the lawmakers and working of the legislatures.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of board of Governors (BoDs) of PIPS as its President on Wednesday, a press release said.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati, Senator Sherry Rehman, MNA Amjad Ali Khan, MNA Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Shahida Akhtar Ali MNA, senior officers of the PIPS and Secretariats of both the Houses of Parliament.

The meeting of BoGs discussed the issue of recruitment of Executive Director of PIPS.

It was apprised that the post of the Executive Director has been advertised in the leading newspapers and reasonable numbers of applicants have submitted their applications for the position.

The meeting asked the recruitment committee formulated for this purpose to expedite the process for appointment of the Executive Director keeping in view the importance of this prime institution.

It was directed that the recruitment against other necessary positions should be made and the services of the Institute must be extended to the training of the employees of the Federal and Provincial governments working in different occupational groups so that they may have the basic knowledge of the parliamentary practices.

Speaking on the occasion Senate Chairman and President BoGs Sadiq Sanjrani has said that the working of the parliamentarians has different dynamics and there was need to establish mechanism for professional legislative assessment of the parliamentary business prepared by the parliamentarians.

He said that there was a need to establish a platform for the members which provide necessary assistance to the parliamentarians.

He said that the parliamentarians and those working in the executive offices should collaborate with each other for better understanding the working and steering the process of quality legislation in the country.

He said that the existing strength of the institute should be rationalized in light of the sanctioned posts to make the organization more proactive and efficient in line with the present day requirements.