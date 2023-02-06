Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and property due to earthquake in the brotherly countries of Turkiye and Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and property due to earthquake in the brotherly countries of Turkiye and Syria.

"Every Pakistani is sad on the tragic loses and we stand with our brothers and sisters in these testing times," he said in his condolence message issued by his office.

He further said that the Parliament, Government and people of Pakistan expressed solidarity with both the countries.

Sanjrani prayed for early recovery of the injured people and expressed sympathies with those who lost their dear ones in the natural calamity.