Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Nepal Quake

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani grieved over loss of lives in Nepal quake

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of life and property in earthquake in Nepal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of life and property in earthquake in Nepal.

The Senate chairman, in a statement on Saturday, expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved families, stating that he stands with the people of Nepal in the hour of difficulty.

Sanjrani further said that the people of Pakistan and the government shared grief with the families of the deceased and the injured.

The chairman Senate prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the earthquake.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate, Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Leader of the Opposition Senate Dr Shahzad Wasim in their separate messages also expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident.

