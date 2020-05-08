Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani summon Senate session on Tuesday

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday summoned the session of Senate on April 12 (Tuesday) at the Parliament House here at 11.00 a.m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday summoned the session of Senate on April 12 (Tuesday) at the Parliament House here at 11.00 a.m.

The Chairman has summoned the session in exercise of powers, conferred by Clause (3)of Article 54 of the Constitution of Pakistan, said a press release issued by the Senate.