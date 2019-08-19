UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

:Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani To Visit UAE From August 25 To 28

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 12:08 PM

:Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to visit UAE from August 25 to 28

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will be on an official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 25 to August 28, 2019 along with a parliamentary delegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will be on an official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 25 to August 28, 2019 along with a parliamentary delegation.

The UAE government has extended the invitation for the official visit during which Chairman Senate and his delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with political leadership and government dignitaries of the host country.

The visit is aimed at enhancing the existing bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and making the UAE authorities aware of the latest situation in Indian held Kashmir due to change in the status of the disputed territory by the Indian Government in violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The delegation will apprise about the atrocities being committed by Indian occupied forces in this troubled region of the world.

Speaking in this connection, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that both the countries have shared values, traditions and a common dream for regional development and prosperity. The existing economic cooperation needs to be enhanced in line with tremendous potential for trade and business between two countries.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan and United Arab Emirates share common dream for development and prosperity of people and relationship between the two countries is embedded in history.

Pakistan and UAE have supported each other on international issues. He said that a large number of Pakistanis are contributing in the development of the UAE while the UAE is supporting Pakistan for pursuing economic development and social uplifting initiatives.

He said that exchange of visits of the parliamentary delegations would steer the agenda to enhance bilateral ties and economic relationship.

He said that UAE can benefit from the improved security situation in Pakistan and invest in different sectors to boost the trade and economic ties. He said that UAE investors can benefit for investment opportunities in CPEC and Gwadar Port.

He called for exchange of delegations of the business community to increase the trade volume between two the brotherly countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate World United Nations Exchange Business UAE Visit CPEC United Arab Emirates August 2019 From Government Share Gwadar Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

BISE Sargodha announces Ninth, Class 9th result

11 minutes ago

BISE Lahore announces Ninth, Class 9th result

17 minutes ago

BISE Rawalpindi announces Ninth, Class 9th result

26 minutes ago

FBISE Federal announces Intermediate, HSSC Part 2 ..

28 minutes ago

Australia branded a leading 'emissions exporter'

23 minutes ago

Thousands of Canadians raise voice for oppressed I ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.