Chairman Senate Muhammed Sadiq Sanjrani meets Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammed Sadiq Sanjrani met with Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Saturday.

They discussed the development of Sindh province, steps for the welfare of the people, legislation in Senate, and other matters.

The Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said that the measures of the federation were vital in the development of the province.

He said that talks were underway with all stakeholders for the development of the province.

Chairman Senate Mohammed Sadiq Sanjrani on the occasion said that the Senate was doing effective legislation for the welfare of the people.

He also lauded the consultation of the Governor with all stakeholders.