Chairman Senate passes ruling to constitute Special Committee of Upper House

Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Thursday passed the ruling to constitute a special committee of the Upper House to ensure smooth functioning of legislative business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Thursday passed the ruling to constitute a special committee of the Upper House to ensure smooth functioning of legislative business.

According to the ruling issued by the chair, in accordance with Rule 174 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, Senate Committees are mandated to be formed within two months following the election of the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman.

"As the House has entrusted me with this responsibility of constitution of the Special Committee, I hereby constitute the Committee with the following composition:- (i) Senator Farooq H Naek (ii) Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for law & Justice and Parliamentary Affairs (iii) Senator Syed Ali Zafar. The Committee will deliberate and present its report in the sitting of the Senate to be held on Monday, 29th April, 2024," the Chairman Senate's ruling said.

The process of constituting committees has commenced, with preferences from Members being solicited to ensure alignment with their aspirations and the best interests of the House of the Federation.

"The Constitution entrusts upon Parliament the duty of meticulous examination and review of all financial matters, particularly those related to money bills, which hold significant implications for our country's fiscal health and governance.

Within this framework, the Senate, as the Upper House, assumes a pivotal role in conducting comprehensive scrutiny and analysis of financial legislation.

The recommendations put forth by the Senate carry substantial influence in shaping the ultimate outcome of money bills," the ruling said.

The Senate Rules encompass a thorough mechanism to ensure the fulfillment of the House and its members' constitutional obligations.

"Rule 204 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, outlines the establishment of special committees to facilitate in-depth consideration of a matter. As per established parliamentary practice, special committees have historically been formed during Senate transitions every three years to ensure the continuity of the House's business, even in the absence of regular committees," it said.

Notably, special committees were constituted by the House during the tenures of former Chairmen Senate in the years 1985, 1988, 1991, 1994, 1997, 2009, 2012, 2015 and so on, to deliberate on bills and other significant matters while regular committees were being formulated.

Continuing with the Parliamentary tradition, upholding the constitutional mandate and ensuring the smooth functioning of the legislative process, a special committee is being constituted to deliberate upon and scrutinize the money bill in question.

"I trust that all honorable members of this House will extend their full cooperation and support to this special committee in fulfilling its crucial responsibilities in accordance with the principles of parliamentary democracy and constitutional governance," the Chair said.

APP/ajb-raz