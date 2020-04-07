UrduPoint.com
Chairman Senate Pays Tribute To Doctors, Nursing Staff On World Health Day

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Chairman Senate pays tribute to doctors, nursing staff on World Health Day

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has paid tribute to doctors and nursing staff on the occasion of World Health Day to be observed on Wednesday.

In a his message, he said it was very special day, adding, "we are in fight against coronavirus pandemic and should support our doctors, nurses and health department staff.

"The chairman Senate advised people to maintain social distancing and cleanliness among themselves.

