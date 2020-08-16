Chairman Senate plants sapling in Murree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrini on Sunday visited Murree and planted a sapling at the Governor House under tree plantation campaign.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice Javed Abbasi was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the people, the chairman said that trees not only beautify the environment but also provide an excellent source of oxygen.

Everyone could not only fulfill their national duty by participating in the tree planting campaign, but they could also earn blessing of Allah for doing something beneficial for the people and environment, he added.

He said that everyone should take part in the national tree planting campaign individually and join the efforts of Federal and provincial governments to increase green cover in the country.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani said that educational institutions and social sector should take full part in the tree planting campaign and all parliamentarians should lead the tree planting campaign in their respective areas.