Open Menu

Chairman Senate Presides Over Inaugural Meeting Of PIPS BoG

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Chairman Senate presides over inaugural meeting of PIPS BoG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday chaired the inaugural meeting of the board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

In his opening remarks, the Chairman Senate welcomed the new members of the Board and expressed his commitment to enhancing the role of PIPS in strengthening Pakistan's parliamentary democracy.

He emphasized the importance of PIPS as a key institution dedicated to supporting Parliamentarians in their legislative, oversight, and representative functions.

He noted the progress made since the passage of the PIPS Act in 2008, championed by a bipartisan effort of legislators.

He recognized the significant milestones PIPS has achieved over the past 16 years in providing valuable services to the national and provincial assemblies.

Highlighting the critical challenges Pakistan faces, including peace and stability, socio-economic development, environmental sustainability, and food security, Chairman Senate reiterated the need for dynamic, forward-thinking solutions from the Parliament. He called on PIPS to continue its role as an enabler, helping lawmakers craft effective legislation and policy solutions that meet the evolving needs of the nation.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani also recognized the growing interest from provincial legislatures and assemblies of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in utilizing PIPS services, stressing that this acknowledgement further underscores the importance of expanding the institute's offerings.

He outlined his vision for PIPS to continue to evolve into a centre of excellence, offering training programs for Parliamentarians and their staff, conducting authentic research, and fostering international partnerships to adopt best practices.

The Board unanimously ratified the appointment of Asim Khan Goraya, a BS-22 grade officer of the Senate Secretariat as Executive Director of PIPS on a deputation basis for three years.

In closing, Chairman Gilani emphasized that democracy is not just about governance but empowering individuals and communities to engage in the democratic process actively.

He called on the Board of Governors to work collaboratively to transform PIPS into a leading institution for parliamentary excellence and democratic strengthening in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Parliament Democracy Jammu Progress From Best

Recent Stories

UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually ..

UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary

7 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strate ..

Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership

7 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with ..

Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference

20 minutes ago
 People do not trust state institutions; they want ..

People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..

35 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Mak ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives

37 minutes ago
 KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, h ..

KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..

47 minutes ago
Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolutio ..

Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA

52 minutes ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

1 hour ago
 Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

1 hour ago
 UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

2 hours ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL P ..

PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Gu ..

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan