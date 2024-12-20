Chairman Senate Presides Over Inaugural Meeting Of PIPS BoG
December 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday chaired the inaugural meeting of the board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).
In his opening remarks, the Chairman Senate welcomed the new members of the Board and expressed his commitment to enhancing the role of PIPS in strengthening Pakistan's parliamentary democracy.
He emphasized the importance of PIPS as a key institution dedicated to supporting Parliamentarians in their legislative, oversight, and representative functions.
He noted the progress made since the passage of the PIPS Act in 2008, championed by a bipartisan effort of legislators.
He recognized the significant milestones PIPS has achieved over the past 16 years in providing valuable services to the national and provincial assemblies.
Highlighting the critical challenges Pakistan faces, including peace and stability, socio-economic development, environmental sustainability, and food security, Chairman Senate reiterated the need for dynamic, forward-thinking solutions from the Parliament. He called on PIPS to continue its role as an enabler, helping lawmakers craft effective legislation and policy solutions that meet the evolving needs of the nation.
Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani also recognized the growing interest from provincial legislatures and assemblies of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in utilizing PIPS services, stressing that this acknowledgement further underscores the importance of expanding the institute's offerings.
He outlined his vision for PIPS to continue to evolve into a centre of excellence, offering training programs for Parliamentarians and their staff, conducting authentic research, and fostering international partnerships to adopt best practices.
The Board unanimously ratified the appointment of Asim Khan Goraya, a BS-22 grade officer of the Senate Secretariat as Executive Director of PIPS on a deputation basis for three years.
In closing, Chairman Gilani emphasized that democracy is not just about governance but empowering individuals and communities to engage in the democratic process actively.
He called on the Board of Governors to work collaboratively to transform PIPS into a leading institution for parliamentary excellence and democratic strengthening in Pakistan.
