Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani visits Peshawar to condole Senator Mohsin Aziz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate , Sadiq Sanjarani Thursday visited Peshawar to condole with Senator Mohsin Aziz over death of his mother who breathed her last on Wednesday.

Chairman Senate was accompanied by a number of Senators including Leader of opposition in Upper House of Parliament, Sherry Reham, Raza Rabbani, Javed Abbasi and Farzand Wazir.

They remained there for some time and offered their condolence over death of mother of Senator Mohsin Aziz.

Former Senator and Leader of Awami National Party, Ilyas Bilour was also present on the occasion.

Chairman Senate also offered fateha for the rest of departed soul.