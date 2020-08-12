Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani calls on CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan at Secretariat on Wednesday.

Political affairs, development of Balochistan, the situation of coronavirus and matters of mutual understand came under discussion during the meeting.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan apprised him about the number of ongoing development schemes, the situation of peace, and provincial government measures regarding the prevention of coronavirus in the province.

The Chairman Senate termed the ongoing development process as an important in the province under the leadership of the CM. He also appreciated the government measures regarding the prevention of the coronavirus and economic & social protection schemes in the province.