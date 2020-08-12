UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani Calls On CM Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani calls on CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan at Secretariat on Wednesday.

Political affairs, development of Balochistan, the situation of coronavirus and matters of mutual understand came under discussion during the meeting.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan apprised him about the number of ongoing development schemes, the situation of peace, and provincial government measures regarding the prevention of coronavirus in the province.

The Chairman Senate termed the ongoing development process as an important in the province under the leadership of the CM. He also appreciated the government measures regarding the prevention of the coronavirus and economic & social protection schemes in the province.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Chief Minister Government Sadiq Sanjrani Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler calls on Arabs to support Lebanon; D ..

9 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed embarks on a series of visits ..

9 minutes ago

Emirates adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston, taking ..

39 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

54 minutes ago

UK economy slumps by 20% in Q2

54 minutes ago

People of Determination Advisory Council recommend ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.