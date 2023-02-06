Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani condoles with Senator Jam Mahtab over demise of his sister

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani visited the residence of Senator Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar on Monday and expressed heartfelt condolence over the demise of his sister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani visited the residence of Senator Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar on Monday and expressed heartfelt condolence over the demise of his sister.

During the visit, Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the Senator's sister and said he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.