Chairman Senate Sanjrani Pays Condolence Visit To Hassan Raza Saeed's Family In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Chairman Senate Sanjrani pays condolence visit to Hassan Raza Saeed's family in Faisalabad

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday visited the residence of Additional Secretary Power Division Hassan Raza Saeed in Faisalabad to commiserate with him over the demise of his mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday visited the residence of Additional Secretary Power Division Hassan Raza Saeed in Faisalabad to commiserate with him over the demise of his mother.

Accompanied by Senator Naseeb Ullah Bazai and Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, the chairman recited Fatiha for the deceased and prayed for forgiveness and the high status of the deceased.

The chairman prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive all sins of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

