Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 07:28 PM

Chairman Senate seeks report from Interior Secretary over absence during proceeding

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday sought report within 3-day from the Interior Secretary over the absence of senior officials of the ministry during the Housing sitting on November 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday sought report within 3-day from the Interior Secretary over the absence of senior officials of the ministry during the Housing sitting on November 8.

The Chairman has taken strict note of this unresponsive attitude of the ministry concerned as neither the Secretary nor any other officer, not below the rank of Joint Secretary (BS-20) was present in the gallery.

"It is important to mention that in terms of the earlier Rulings of the Chairs on the subject, in the absence of Minister concerned it is the responsibility of the Secretary of the Ministry concerned to remain present in the galleries," the ruling said.

"The Chairman Senate has been pleased to seek explanation that why the proceedings of breach of privilege may not be initiated against you for causing impediments in the transaction of business of the House and obstructing Members in the discharge of their duties," the ruling further said.

During the course of discussion on motion about recent wave of alleged political victimization and denial of fundamental rights to members of Opposition parties, members pointed out absence of relevant Federal Secretaries from the galleries of the House specially the Secretary Ministry of Interior as a substantive part of the motion was related to the said Ministry, the ruling said.

