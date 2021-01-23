UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Senate, Speaker NA Can Summon Chairman NAB: Azam Khan Swati

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 04:33 PM

Chairman Senate, Speaker NA can summon Chairman NAB: Azam Khan Swati

Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati said on Saturday that only Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly had the authority to summon Chairman NAB for inquiry on any allegation according to the rules

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati said on Saturday that only Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly had the authority to summon Chairman NAB for inquiry on any allegation according to the rules.

He was answering the questions of journalists at a press conference here at Pakistan Railways Headquarters.

To a question about the summon orders for the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by the National Assembly Standing Committee, he said the committee had no right to call any officer, adding that the Standing Committee could only request the chairman senate or speaker national assembly to summon any officer in the committee.

To a question, the minister said that he had taken over the charge of Railways on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he (Swati) would serve the department till the completion of PTI government's tenure on the basis of performance.

He said that freight would be focused and it would be increased from Rs 19 million to Rs 36 million per annum within the short span of time.

He said the PR was now on track and in the period of 9 months to one year, the results of the work and policies would be visible.

The minister said the railways would progress with the efforts of the present honest officers and workers, however experts would be hired to run the department on the business model basis.

He said that running of schools and hospitals was not business of the railways, adding that all those departments in railways which were not giving profit would be outsourced.

He said that he would not spend a penny of the railways on himself, even he would pay fare from his own pocket.

The minister said that railways and postal services were the institutions which were made for business in 1947 but, unfortunately these institutions had been converted into charity organizations by the previous governments. "Since 1947, the total deficit of the railways is Rs 1.2 trillion," he added.

He thanked Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal for his special interest in the corruption casesof railways, and informed that the outcome of pending cases would be from seven to ten days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Business Progress All From Government Million Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Police apprehends 22 gang members, recovered loote ..

2 minutes ago

Four drug peddlers held with narcotics in sargodha ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l Workshop on Viral Diseases begins on Jan 25

2 minutes ago

Adjournment motion moved in KP Assembly to hold de ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to celebrate int'l day of education on Ja ..

5 minutes ago

DC for special drive against profiteers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.