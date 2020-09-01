UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Senate, Speaker NA Discuss Legislative Matters

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Chairman Senate, Speaker NA discuss legislative matters

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser held a meeting on Tuesday and discussed important matters including legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser held a meeting on Tuesday and discussed important matters including legislation.

They agreed to further increase cooperation between the secretariats of the Senate and National Assembly.

They were of the view that observing different procedures, wearing of masks and social distancing were necessary to stop the spread of coronavirus and the members of Parliament and employees should follow the set procedure.

They also discussed the next elections of Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Parliament Ipu Sadiq Sanjrani Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Ithra Dubai&#039; announces launch of Plot 3 ..

19 minutes ago

MCI cancels staff leaves owing to urban flooding t ..

4 minutes ago

Iran Considering Buying Foreign Vaccine Against CO ..

4 minutes ago

Montenegrin Sanctions Against Russia Could Be Lift ..

4 minutes ago

PM to visit Karachi on Friday to announce projects ..

4 minutes ago

Study shows clear link between obesity, Covid-19 s ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.