Chairman Senate spends Eid with orphans at SOS village, distributes Eidi, gifts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani celebrated Eid with orphaned and underprivileged

children here on Monday, calling it both an honour and a blessing.

During his visit to the SOS village Multan, the Chairman Senate met with the orphan and destitute

children and gave them gifts and 'Eidi' as per Eid-ul-Fitr traditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Gilani urged philanthropists to step forward and support this vulnerable

segment of society, emphasizing that serving these children was a true act of worship.

The Senate Chairman addressed the children for some time giving them advice to work harder to

excel in life.

Later on, he visited the residential accommodation of the children and heaped praise on the organizers and sponsors of the SOS Multan village programme, including Azhar Baloch, for making the best arrangements

for the orphan children.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani said that affluent classes of society must donate generously to help

the orphan children.