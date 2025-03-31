Open Menu

Chairman Senate Spends Eid With Orphans At SOS Village, Distributes Eidi, Gifts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Chairman Senate spends Eid with orphans at SOS village, distributes Eidi, gifts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani celebrated Eid with orphaned and underprivileged

children here on Monday, calling it both an honour and a blessing.

During his visit to the SOS village Multan, the Chairman Senate met with the orphan and destitute

children and gave them gifts and 'Eidi' as per Eid-ul-Fitr traditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Gilani urged philanthropists to step forward and support this vulnerable

segment of society, emphasizing that serving these children was a true act of worship.

The Senate Chairman addressed the children for some time giving them advice to work harder to

excel in life.

Later on, he visited the residential accommodation of the children and heaped praise on the organizers and sponsors of the SOS Multan village programme, including Azhar Baloch, for making the best arrangements

for the orphan children.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani said that affluent classes of society must donate generously to help

the orphan children.

Recent Stories

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Apri ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for April

45 minutes ago
 UN Security Council condemns attack on peacekeepin ..

UN Security Council condemns attack on peacekeeping mission in Central African R ..

46 minutes ago
 Japanese team deployed to Myanmar to assess earthq ..

Japanese team deployed to Myanmar to assess earthquake impact

46 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler mourns passing of his mother

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler mourns passing of his mother

46 minutes ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..

10 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

10 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed Al ..

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassador ..

Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

10 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, rece ..

Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

10 hours ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan