Chairman Senate Spends Eid With Orphans At SOS Village, Distributes Eidi, Gifts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 08:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani celebrated Eid with orphaned and underprivileged
children here on Monday, calling it both an honour and a blessing.
During his visit to the SOS village Multan, the Chairman Senate met with the orphan and destitute
children and gave them gifts and 'Eidi' as per Eid-ul-Fitr traditions.
Speaking on the occasion, Gilani urged philanthropists to step forward and support this vulnerable
segment of society, emphasizing that serving these children was a true act of worship.
The Senate Chairman addressed the children for some time giving them advice to work harder to
excel in life.
Later on, he visited the residential accommodation of the children and heaped praise on the organizers and sponsors of the SOS Multan village programme, including Azhar Baloch, for making the best arrangements
for the orphan children.
Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani said that affluent classes of society must donate generously to help
the orphan children.
Recent Stories
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for April
UN Security Council condemns attack on peacekeeping mission in Central African R ..
Japanese team deployed to Myanmar to assess earthquake impact
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler mourns passing of his mother
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman Senate spends Eid with orphans at SOS village, distributes Eidi, gifts6 minutes ago
-
Strict security measures in Islamabad parks during Eid16 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif greets King of Bahrain on Eid16 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister pays tribute to martyrs on Eid16 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh Extends Heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings16 minutes ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to Kazakh President in telephonic discussion26 minutes ago
-
Tarar rebuts claims of civilian casualties in Katlang operation26 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz exchanges Eid greetings with Turkmen President in telephonic conversation26 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif telephones Iranian President, extends greetings36 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul Fitr being celebrated in Balochistan with religious enthusiasm36 minutes ago
-
DC visits Darul Amaan46 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 remains alert on first day of Eid46 minutes ago