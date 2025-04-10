Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works Senator Nasir Mehmood Butt visits PHA-F Residencia Housing Scheme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works Senator Nasir Mehmood Butt visited the site of the PHA-F Residencia Housing Project at Surizai in District Peshawar, to review the ongoing development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works Senator Nasir Mehmood Butt visited the site of the PHA-F Residencia Housing Project at Surizai in District Peshawar, to review the ongoing development.

Others members of the Standing Committee Senator Husna Bano, Senator Khalida Ateeb and Senator Muhammad Aslam Abro also accompanied the chairman in this visit, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The project is a joint venture (Government-to-Government) between PHA Foundation (Federal), the Ministry of Housing & Works, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Department, initiated through an MoU signed on December 11, 2019, and formalized into a Framework Agreement on January 3, 2025.

This flagship housing project aimed to deliver quality, affordable residential units and improve urban infrastructure in Peshawar.

Located in Mauza Surizai Bala and Garhi Chandan along the Uch Canal, the project spans approximately 8,500 kanals.

Managing Director of PHA-F Shahid Hussain briefed the Chairman through a detailed presentation at the Federal Lodge, Pak PWD, Shami Road in Peshawar.

He was apprised that the land disputes with the Telaband community resolved through an agreement signed on February 1, 2023, under which 168 plots (Cat-IV, 5 Marla) were allocated to affected residents. Topographic Survey, Geotechnical Investigations, Electric Resistivity Survey, and Seismic Hazard Assessment have been successfully completed.

The Chairman was further briefed that Phase-1 (Block A) includes 2,510 residential units and a commercial strip, with a PC-I approved at a cost of Rs.

43.72 billion by Development Working Party and the PHA-F board. He was informed that the total number of planned residential plots is 7,786, while 5,632 apartments are included across Blocks A, B, C, and D.

Regarding ongoing construction activities, the Chairman was briefed that the construction of Main Boulevard and related services is underway; temporary police check post is near completion, foundation work for the main police station has commenced, tenders for the construction of 885 grey structure houses has been issued and tenders for boundary wall, main gate, and security check posts launched by KP-PHA; bid evaluation is in progress while the third-party design vetting for infrastructure and housing has been completed.

Chairman expressed satisfaction over the pace of work and lauded the coordination between federal and provincial stakeholders.

He urged all the relevant departments to expedite the issuance of pending NOCs to prevent delays in project delivery.

He emphasized the importance of transparency, quality, and adherence to timelines.

Administration of PHA-F and KP-PHA reaffirmed their commitment to completing the project within the stipulated five-year time frame, aiming to provide a transformative housing solution for the region.

The visit concluded with an on-site inspection of Block A, commercial areas, and the main service corridor, followed by a meeting with the project team.