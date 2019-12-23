Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik directs CDA for release of salaries to sanitary workers

UrduPoint.com
Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik Monday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman to release salaries of sanitary workers so that they could celebrate their festival of Christmas with joy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik Monday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman to release salaries of sanitary workers so that they could celebrate their festival of Christmas with joy.

Senator Rehman Malik issued these directives while chairing the meeting of Senate Committee on Interior. "CDA must release Rs150 million for the payment of salary to the sanitary workers before December 25, so that they can celebrate the Christmas festival with religious enthusiasm as majority of the workers belonged to the Christian community," he added. Rehman Malik appreciated CDA for earlier release of Rs30 million for the payment of salaries to these workers.

On the directions of Rehman Malik, chairman CDA assured the committee for the release of amount for the payment of salary to sanitary workers before December, 25.

Earlier, the sanitation directorate was part of CDA, but after formation of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), this directorate was devolved to MCI, which had been claiming shortage of funds.

However, the chairman CDA said that it was the responsibility of the MCI to generate finances to meet its expenditures. "When I took over the charge of the CDA, there was shortage of funds and even there was no fund to pay the salary of the staff, but at present, we have about Rs12 billion surplus," he added.

He said that soon after improving the financial health of CDA, it had started development work in the three sectors recently.

