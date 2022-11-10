UrduPoint.com

Chairman Senate Stresses Canadian Companies To Invest In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday stressed that Canadian companies should invest in Pakistan and benefit from a large consumer market.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Western Canada Trade Association and US Pakistan International Chamber of Commerce, who met with him in his office at Parliament House.

During the meeting, the issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail.

Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, and Secretary Senate Qasim Samad Khan were also present on this occasion.

Talking to the delegation, Chairman Senate said that Pakistan and Canada have a long history of friendly and cordial relations.

He said that Pakistan is committed to developing a broader and more multilateral partnership with Canada.

He said that special attention should be given to trade and investment in the relations between the two countries.

Pakistani products need to be introduced in the Canadian market, the chairman Senate stated.

He also underlined the need to ease the movement of people between the two countries.

In the meeting, both dignitaries reiterated their commitment to making constructive and meaningful efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Canada.

