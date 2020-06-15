Chairman Senate summons FBR chairperson, senior officials on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday took serious notice of absence of officials of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) during the House proceeding and summoned its chairperson, Member Policy, Member Custom and Member income tax on Wednesday.

"During budget debate in sitting of the Senate date 15 June 2020, Senator Azam Khan Swati, Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, stated that the reported corruption and incompetence of FBR costs around Rs 1000 billion in revenue loss to the national exchequer. Thereafter, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan pointed out that no senior officers from FBR were present in the House during such an important debate on the budget 2020-21.

At this, the Chairman passed a ruling that Chairperson FBR, Member (Policy), Member (Customs) and Member (Income Tax) shall be present in the House before commencement of session at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, 17th June 2020," said the direction.

The Chairman said that all officials were answerable to this august house and no one was above thus House.

The house proceeding would not be started on Wednesday till the presence of FBR officials in the House, he said.

He said the prime minister and advisor to prime minister on finance were also informed about this act of FBR officials.