Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani issues notification for establishment of minority caucus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, has announced the formation of a Minority Caucus in Pakistan’s Upper House on the occasion of national Day of Minorities. A formal notification in this regard has been issued. The caucus will also include representation from members of the National Assembly, to be nominated by the Speaker National Assembly.

The decision follows consensus between the Chairman Senate and the Speaker National Assembly regarding the need for such a body. Chairman Gillani said the caucus was being constituted in response to the demand from Senators belonging to minority communities.

The caucus aims to safeguard the constitutional and legal rights of minorities, ensure effective implementation of relevant laws, and promote policies that foster tolerance, respect for diversity, and interfaith harmony across the country.

The founding members of the caucus include Senators Danesh Kumar, Khalil Tahir Sandhu, Gurdeep Singh, and Poonjo Mal Bheel. In its inaugural meeting, the caucus will formulate and approve its Terms of Reference (TORs), which will outline strategic objectives, guiding principles, and mechanisms for effective engagement with the government, institutions, civil society, and other stakeholders.

Chairman Gillani, in his special statement, reiterated that the welfare and empowerment of women and minorities had always been among his top priorities. He noted that during his tenure as Prime Minister, he made it a point to integrate women and minorities into the national mainstream and ensure their robust representation.

He also paid tribute to the late Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for her remarkable contributions toward the progress, prosperity, and inclusion of women and minorities in all sectors of life.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was equally committed to bringing women into the forefront, empowering them, and ensuring their inclusion in national institutions.

Chairman Gillani further said that President Asif Ali Zardari was also resolute in his commitment to safeguarding the rights of minorities and providing them equal opportunities in every sphere of life.

He highlighted efforts to increase quotas for women and minorities in public sector jobs and to provide minorities with four percent representation in the Senate. According to him, ensuring their presence in high-level decision-making processes would help redress the historical injustices that had hindered these communities from realizing their full potential.

The proposed Parliamentary Minority Caucus, he said, would play an active role in protecting, promoting, and ensuring representation of minority rights. A special resolution will also be tabled in the Senate’s upcoming session to formally acknowledge the contributions of minorities to Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

Chairman Gillani acknowledged the vital role minorities have consistently played in promoting Pakistan’s development, prosperity, and interfaith harmony. He underscored that Pakistan is a multicultural country where citizens of all languages, faiths, and cultural backgrounds contribute to national growth and stability.

Expressing hope, he said the Minority Caucus would emerge as a strong voice for marginalized and underprivileged segments of society, and would significantly contribute to building a more inclusive, tolerant, and peaceful Pakistan.